Women’s cricket historian Sunil Yash Kalra on Thursday predicted that the Indian eves stand a great chance of reaching the final of the upcoming World Cup, to be held from June 24 to July 23 in England and Wales.

Kalra said with their recent record winning performance in the Quadrangular series in South Africa, the Mithali Raj-led side has the best bowler in Jhulan Goswami, a brilliant batswoman in Mithali, and star all-rounder in Harmanpreet Kaur, which is a rare feat and treat for the squad.

He felt that the side has the perfect blend of youth and experience with Mithali and Jhulan, the sole survivors of the 2005 World Cup final against Australia at Centurion.

Mithali will play her fifth World Cup while Jhulan would mark her fourth and Harmanpreet would battle it out in her third World Cup. Having played for India since more than a decade internationally, Mithali and Jhulan are the two legends to look up to in the team.

Where Jhulan recently broke Australian fast bowler Cathryn Fitzpatrick’s record haul of 180 wickets to become the leading wicket-taker in women’s ODIs, Harmanpreet’s entrance to Australia’s Big Bash League (BBL) is another feather to her cap.

Mithali, on the other hand, is the star player having played 10 Tests, 177 One-day internationals and 63 Twenty20 internationals for India.

Besides, India’s win record in 50 overs outing in Women’s cricket is better than in T20 Internationals, Kalra stated.

Kalra, who also made India’s first critically acclaimed docudrama on women’s cricket, Poor Cousins of Million Dollar Babies, in 2011 said: “We are better placed in English conditions where the team played on numerous occasions with a rich experience at international fields since the inception of ICC Women’s Championship.”

India will begin their campaign in the eight-team tournament against hosts England on June 24 before taking on the West Indies on June 29.