Premier League conquerors Chelsea will face Arsene Wenger’s underachieving Arsenal on Saturday in the FA Cup final to be played at Wembley Stadium in London.

Arsenal will be desperately looking to clinch the FA Cup after going through a hugely frustrating campaign. The North London club failed to finish in the top four of the Premier League for the first time ever in the reign in Arsene Wenger.

Wenger was upbeat and positive ahead of the challenge, “I want to do it just to win the cup because the team have redressed very well the situation on the sporting side and it would be a good crowning of what we have done in the last two months.”

“It’s not about me, it’s about us winning the trophy and giving everything to achieve it,” the under-fire manager said.

But again, even the last hope of taking away any silverware this season is not going to be easy as Arsenal has a Herculean task ahead in Chelsea.

Moreover, Arsenal’s weakened defence — injury to Shkodran Mustafi and suspension of Laurent Koscielny — doesn’t really help the task.

For Gunners, all hopes now lie with Alexis Sanchez who has been instrumental this season. The Chilean has been in red hot form scoring 30 goals and setting up another 13.

On Chelsea’s front, Conte has all the key players at disposal and will line up the strongest squad, hoping to add another title in his trophy cabinet.

The Stamford Bridge outfit will be firing with all cylinders to cap their season on the highest note.

Aware of the threat from Wenger’s side, Conte stated, “We could start as the underdog, as we won and celebrated league, but the side we face are a team that lost the Champions League next season and have this possibility to save their season.”

“It will be a tough game for both teams, and we are ready to fight,” Chelsea manager added.

Whether Arsene Wenger would write history by becoming the most successful manager in FA Cup or Antonio Conte be the one to do the much sought English cup double remains to be seen.