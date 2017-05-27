With the Premier League season now over, English clubs are already placing their stakes for players they’ve been eyeing for months. The first among them is Bernardo Silva, the Monaco striker who has been signed by Manchester City for a whopping £43 million deal.

Bernardo Silva has signed a five-year contract deal with Manchester City. Monaco will be acquiring £43 million for the Portugal playmaker with conditional add-ons and other bonuses to be added later.

On Friday, Silva completed his medical stats at the Etihad Campus training ground.

Manchester City has confirmed that Gael Clichy, Jesus Navas, Bacary Sagna and Willy Caballero will leave the club on free transfers this summer. The Blues are also interested in signing Tottenham player Kyle Walker.

“Manchester City are delighted to confirm Bernardo Silva will join the Club from Monaco on July 1,” City announced in a statement.

When asked about the new change, Silva said, “It feels great. To be honest I’m now at one of the best teams in the world. To be part of this club and to have this opportunity is great.”