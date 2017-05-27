Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho evidently took a dig at his naysayers after his club secured a comfortable win against Ajax in the final derby of the Europa League. The Red Devils boss revealed that United’s win was more than just sheer luck.

Mourinho has been repeatedly criticised for Manchester United’s weak performance in this season of the Premier League. He, however, has maintained that the horizon will be clear ahead. Ajax captain Davy Klaassen said after the match that Manchester United got lucky.

After the match, a less-enthused Mourinho told reporters: “We always thought that we could win the Europa League and we are very happy. We played intelligently, we did it in a comfortable way. We were much stronger than them.”

Taking a dig at his detractors, he said, “If you want to press the ball all the time, you don’t play short. If you are dominant in the air you go long. There are lots of poets in football but poets, they don’t win many titles.”

“We knew where they were better than us, we knew where we were better than them, we tried to kill their good qualities and exploit their weaknesses. We did that very well from the first minute and we totally deserve the trophy,” he added.

The Europa League win will ensure a direct Champions League berth for Manchester United next season.