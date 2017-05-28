When it comes to Premier League transfer trend, surprise and shock is right around the corner. In a developing news which might come as shocking for Manchester United fans, Stoke City is planning to sign the England striker for a hefty £45 million deal.

Wayne Rooney, whose performance in this season of the Premier League has been heavily criticised, is already expected to leave Old Trafford this summer. The fact that he turne down a January move to China proves that he is still interested in playing in the Premier League.

Mark Hughes, former Manchester United forward and now manager of Stoke City, is reportedly planning to sign in the England international despite the £45 million price tag.

It is being said that Rooney’s wages will be funded by the club’s sponsorship with Bet365.