Cristiano Ronaldo moved from Manchester United to Real Madrid in the summer of 2009 for then world record transfer sum of 80 million pounds and the Portuguese goal machine hasn’t looked back ever since.

Ronaldo might have become a complete footballer at Real Madrid, where he has scored an astonishing 404 goals in just 393 appearances, but retired English forward Michael Owen downplayed Los Blancos contribution in the development on the superstar.

Owen simply gave away the honours for what Cristiano Ronaldo today is to Manchester United and the tutelage of legendary Sir Alex Ferguson.

According to the 2001 Ballon d’Or winner, “I don’t think Real Madrid can take the credit at all because Manchester United and Sir Alex Ferguson groomed him in that way and he continued to progress at Real.”

Cristiano Ronaldo arrived at Old Trafford from Potuguese side Sporting CP in 2004 for 12 million pounds. In 2007-08, he led United to Premier League glory and clinched the Champions League as well, scoring a spectacular 42 goals in 49 games.

For his incredible work in 2008, he was awarded with Ballon d’Or.

Further praising the Real Madrid forward, Owen said, “If you typed all of those attributes into a computer you couldn’t come up with a more perfect player than Ronaldo. He’s got the lot.”

“And added to that what he’s got between his ears as well in terms of the confidence, the arrogance and self-belief to be the best, it’s hard to see ­anyone coming close to him in the future,” he added.

Since moving to Spanish football league, Ronaldo has won two Champions League and two La Liga titles while on individual level, he has won three Ballon d’Or trophies.

Ronaldo’s list of accomplishments is endless and he will be looking to clinch another Champions League title when his side faces Italian giants Juventus in the final on June 2.