On Monday, Sports Minister Vijay Goel while talking to media said that following the current scenarios, the bilateral series between India and Pakistan will not be possible. While addressing the media in the national capital, Sports minister said that the terrorism and cricket cannot go hand in hand. Earlier, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had said that they are not averse to a cricket series between the two nations.

Talking to media Goel said, “India-Pakistan cannot play bilateral series till terror from Pakistan remains.”

He also said that BCCI should talk to government first before giving any proposal as bilateral series in the current situation is not possible.

BCCI ko sarkaar se baat karne ke baad proposal dena chahiye. Atankwad aur khel saath nahi chal sakte: Vijay Goel on BCCI-PCB meet in Dubai pic.twitter.com/UzEiE4kY5R — ANI (@ANI_news) May 29, 2017

However, India and Pakistan will play each other in the ICC Champions Trophy in Birmingham, UK next month on June 4.

The BCCI along with Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) officials are expected to meet in Dubai to discuss the bilateral series between India and Pakistan.

As per the International Cricket Council (ICC) Future Tours Programme, BCCI is scheduled to play Pakistan in a bilateral series at the end of this year but current scenarios from across the border are likely to disrupt any chance of a series.