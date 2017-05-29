Roma legend Francesco Totti added the final chapter to his unforgettable football career by making an emotional final appearance for the Serie A giants on Sunday when he came off the bench one last time in a spectacular 3-2 victory over Genoa.

The King of the Rome, without a shadow of a doubt, was the greatest of all time and could’ve played for any of the giant clubs as he entertained big money move from top clubs throughout his career.

Totti, a World Cup winner with Italy in 2006, cemented his legacy by dedicating his career to AS Roma, witnessing the highs and lows of the club and will be remembered as one of the greats.

As the whole world hails the King of Rome, here are five of his significant moments from a 25-year long campaign of his in the world of Serie A and Italy where he remained fresh and agile till the end by never being sidelined for too long.

1) Rotterdam Euro Cup 2000

The Euro 2000 was perhaps the best tournament of Totti where he never stopped shinning despite ending on the losing side in the finals against France.

He also produced a moment of magic in the 55th minute with a no look back heel pass that paved the way for Italy’s opening goal.

2) Winning his first and only Seria A title with AS Roma

Totti won his first league title with Roma in the year 2000 which eventually turned out to be Er Puppone’s only Scudetto.

With incredible matches played by Roma in their league winning campaign, Totti’s thunderbolt against Udinese was the highlight of the season.

3) AS Roma vs Lazio in March 2002

Considered as one of the most brutal derbies in Italy, the forever cool, calm and collective Totti produced another magical performance and helped Roma overcome Lazio in a match that saw Roma’s No. 10 scoring a delightful chip from outside the penalty area into the top corner.

4) First goal for AS Roma in 1994

With a ‘sweet as you like’ kind of finish against Foggia, Totti introduced himself to the Roma fans when he was just 17. He later went on to become the master of chips, back heels and no look passes.

5) Erupting Stadio Olympico one more time in 2016

The maestro who was now plying a super sub saved his club once again in the dying moments of the game against Torino. The veteran who was almost 40, stepped up and converted the penalty and salvaged a crucial point.

A symbol of loyalty and sheer class Totti, by leaving his legacy behind sets an example for the younger generation and even the present players with a staggering 786 appearances for the club he adored as a kid and professional which was followed by a prolific tally of 307 goals.