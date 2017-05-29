Canadian fifth seed Milos Raonic started his journey at the 2017 French Open tennis championships with victory against Belgian Steve Darcis here on Monday.

The world No.6 was able to finish the match in an hour and a half with the score 6-3, 6-4, 6-2, reports Efe.

Roberto Bautista, seeded 17th, also moved to the second round after beating Australian John Millman 6-2, 6-2, 0-6, 6-1.

Bautista reached the fourth round of the 2016 French Open and achieved a career-high singles ranking of world No.13 in October 2016.

He is the first Spaniard younger than Rafael Nadal to get inside the Top 20.

His next opponent will be Kazakh Mikhail Kukushkin, who in the first round beat American Tennys Sandgren, 6-2, 6-1, 6-4.