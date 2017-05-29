Actor Tom Cruise has visited the new stadium of Atletico Madrid, the Wanda Metropolitano, the Spanish capital football club announced on Monday.

The American superstar was accompanied by his fellow cast members of “Mummy”: English actress Annabelle Wallis and French Sofia Boutella and director of the film Alex Kurtzman, reports Efe.

The stars were welcomed by Enrique Cerezo, president of the Spanish club, and Atletico midfielder Saul Niguez, who showed the visitors the construction of the new stadium.

The Wanda Metropolitano is set to be available to host Atletico matches by mid-September.

Atletico Madrid finished third in La Liga last season, behind champions Real Madrid and runners-up Barcelona.