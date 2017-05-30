Golfer Tiger Woods was arrested on a drink-driving charge in Florida in the US on Monday, police said. The golfer was released a few hours later, records from Palm Beach County police show, the BBC reported.

He was arrested in the town of Jupiter, media reports say. He has not made any comment. The police record lists the charge as Driving Under the Influence (DUI).

It specifies an unlawful blood alcohol level and says that he was released on his “own recognizance”, meaning he promised in writing to co-operate with future legal proceedings.

The 41-year-old golfer has been recovering from recent back surgery and last blogged about his health on May 24. He wrote that the surgery had relieved terrible pain and that he hadn’t “felt this good in years”.

He said the outlook for a return to competitive golf was “positive” but that he was not in a “hurry”.

“I want to play professional golf again but I’m not looking ahead,” he said.

“I can’t twist for another two and a half to three months. Right now, my sole focus is rehab and doing what the doctors tell me. I am concentrating on short-term goals.”