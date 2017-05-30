Former world no 1 Tiger Woods was arrested Monday morning in Jupiter, Florida near his home. According to media reports, Woods was charged for driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol or drugs and was taken into custody around 3 am.

However, the 14-time major winner was released after few hours on his own recognizance.

Post his fourth back surgery in three years, Woods, on his website, had admitted that he is eager to return to competitive golf and shared his progress update via blog post Wednesday last week.

“I haven’t felt this good in years” Woods shared in his blog post informing his fan about the instant nerve relief and his focus on the road to recovery and rehab.

However, the latest ‘arrest’ adds more misery to the troubled golfer’s quest to return to golf. As this is not the first time that Woods got into an unwanted controversy, we take a look at off-the-course woes 41-year-old American had to bear with:

May 2017: Woods is booked for driving under influence – drugs or alcohol, that is not clear yet. As per the media reports, Woods refused to take the breathalyzer test, which is an immediate DUI arrest in Florida.

April 2017: Woods announced on his website that he underwent surgery number four on his back – spinal fusion surgery, this time.

February 2017: After just 54 holes of competitive golf in 2017, Woods withdrew in the second round of Dubai Desert Classic after back spasms returned to haunt 79 time PGA Tour winner.

December 2016: After one year of rehab and recovery, Woods made a comeback to competitive golf in his invitational tournament – Hero World Challenge. He was joint leader in birdies column in this but finished 16th in 18-man field.

October 2015: Follow-up surgery to his second back surgery which was done a month earlier.

September 2015: The second back surgery came in as a shocker after he had just contended at Wyndham Championship. Post the 2014 surgery; this was his second microdiscectomy operation on his crumbling back.

April 2014: Woods underwent first of his four back surgeries for a pinched nerve. He had to skip the 2014 Masters because of this and two more events in March before that.

April 2011: Woods pulled out of Players Championship in 2011 citing MCL and Achilles injuries. He again missed some competitive golf in March 2012 with same health issues and beginning of back spasms.

August 2010: After the truth about numerous mistresses of Woods’ came out in public, Elin Nordegren, his then-wife, divorced him after almost seven years of marriage.

November 2009: This thanksgiving mishap was the first of his many mishaps. Woods crashed his car outside his Florida home. The crash caused minor physical injuries and major fallout with his then-wife, Elin Nordegren, who found out about his unfaithfulness post the crash. Woods had to take several months off golf and undergo rehab for sexual addiction. Many sponsors too pulled out support.