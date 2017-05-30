Wolfsburg assured themselves of another season in the Bundesliga football league, beating Eintracht Braunschweig 1-0 to win the promotion/relegation playoff 2-0 on aggregate.

Leading 1-0 on Monday after last week’s first leg, the visitors looked unsteady in the first half, conceding chances to Braunschweig’s Christoffer Nyman and Ken Reichel, reports Efe.

But the contest was settled in Wolfsburg’s favour just four minutes after the restart when midfielder Vieirinha collected a loose ball in front of the hosts’ net and fired it home.

Wolfsburg, who finished second in the Bundesliga in 2015 and reached the quarterfinals of the Champions League last year, ended the 2016-17 season in the 16th spot.

Eintracht Braunschweig qualified for the playoff by finishing third in the German second division.

The top two teams in the second tier, Stuttgart and Hannover, are headed for the Bundesliga, where they will replace relegated Darmstadt and Ingolstadt.