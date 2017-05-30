At a time when wedding bells are more loud and lucid in the field of wrestling where players are tying knots with their fellow players, wrestler Indu Chaudhary breaks the monotype and brings in a breath of fresh air to the fellow players union-ship. In a rare scenario, the 24 year is set to tie knot with her coach and mentor Praveen Balyan.

“My coach has not only made me a Wrestler but helped me in every possible way. Being my financial support, Coach Saab has supported me emotionally as well that is very crucial for any player”.

Thanking her coach for being her support through thick and thins of life, Indu blushes overwhelmed with respect for her coach. From training mats to wedding pandal, ace wrestler Indu Chaudhary is all set to tie the knot with her coach and mentor Praveen Balyan on 5th June 2017 in New Delhi.

Fighting with the odds and crawling against the financial challenges, Indu Chaudhary came to Delhi from Meerut in her late teens with a passion for Wrestling and a glint in her eyes to succeed in the field. Witnessing her grit and determination, Coach Praveen Balyan supported her financially and opened a gym for Indu’s physical training. Indu, under the training-ship of coach Praveen earned many medals thereafter. Marking her first medal in the year 2008 at Asian Junior Wrestling Championship, Indu travelled a long route to etch her name on the board of laurels in Wrestling. After an injury break, she then earned a Bronze in 2012 in Jr. World Championship. Indu participated in various National and International wrestling championships as well. Her turning point came in the year 2017 with the second season of Pro Wrestling League (PWL) where Indu was picked by team Haryana Hammers from the auction pool.

“PWL is the turning point of my life that comes as a dream come true for me. The credit goes to my coach, Praveen Balyan, who recommended my name to the federation for PWL”, added Indu.

From training mats, courts and field to the pandals and churches, intermingling of a coach and a student is a rare scenario ironically with the highest possibility to delve into such a relationship considering the immense time and space both share. To recollect from the history of sporting fields, Anupama Abhyankar Gokhale, Asian Champion married the Chairman of Mumbai Chess Association and her coach Raghunandan Gokhale. Arjun Awardee and Gold medalist in Asian Games, track and field, Jyotirmoyee Sikdar tied knot with her coach and middle distance runner Avtar Singh. Another celebrated sports personality is Anju Bobby George, Olympic silver medalist who married her coach Robert Bobby George. Joining the bandwagon of ‘master of sports and soul’, Indu Chaudhary is all set to abide by the rules of her coach for a lifetime.