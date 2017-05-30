Ahead of India’s marquee clash against Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017, reports of rift between skipper Virat Kohli and coach Anil Kumble has taken the centre stage.

Several media reports have claimed that Kumble does not share warm equations with players and that he no longer enjoys the confidence of the team.

NewsX exclusive sources confirmed on Tuesday that all these reports of rift between Kumble and Kohli are fictional and that the Indian cricket team is firmly behind its gaffer.

This will bring smiles to face of the fans to know ‘all is well’ as the team readies itself for the mega tourney.

Former Mumbai Ranji Trophy captain Shishir Hattangadi told NewsX that stories in media have made the situation tensed between Kumble and Kohli.

“BCCI is not happy with Kumble exceeding his brief of going outside the realm of his responsibility as the coach and these stories in the media have managed to make the situation tense between the coach and the captain”, said Shishir.

Meanwhile, former Indian cricket team coach Anshuman Gaekwad said such stories aren’t the need of the hour given India’s participation in the Champions Trophy.

“Creating such breaking news is not called for when team is going to play in such a big tournament”, said Anshuman.

Kumble’s contract runs out at the end of the Champions Trophy and the Indian cricket board had invited applications for the role of the team’s head coach, making it clear that Anil Kumble would not get an automated extension.

The move has surprised many experts since the former India captain guided the team to complete domination in the 2016-17 home season. Under Kumble, the Indian cricket team is yet to lose a series.

The Champions trophy is set to begin on June 1 with England taking on Bangladesh in the first match. India will face Pakistan on June 4.