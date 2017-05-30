Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina and Spain’s Carla Suarez on Tuesday won their respective first round matches of French Open to advance.

The 22-year-old Ukrainian player defeated Kazakhstan’s Yaroslava Shvedova 6-4, 6-3, in an hour and 17 minutes while the Spaniard achieved a 6-4, 6-2 win over Greek player Maria Sakkari in an hour and 23 minutes, reports Efe.

Svitolina was a quarter-finalist in Paris in 2015, reached round of 16 last year and is fifth-seed in the current edition.

Her next opponent is set to be Bulgarian Tsvetana Pironkova, World No. 77, who eliminated on Tuesday German Mona Barthel.

Suarez will play against Romanian Sorana Cirstea, who eliminated Chinese player Peng Shuai after winning 6-3, 6-1.