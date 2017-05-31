A- A A+

With the summer transfer season now in full swing, Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has signed a new contract with the club which grants him two more years as Gunners manager. This was reportedly done after a closed-door meeting.

According to reports, 67-year-old Wenger met with majority shareholder Stan Kroenke on Monday following which, the club confirmed that Wenger’s contract will be extended by two years.

Arsenal has been able to salvage a satisfactory performance this year after they beat Premier League champions Chelsea a the FA Cup finale last weekend.

Wenger has been repeatedly criticised for Arsenal’s poor form this season when they were not able to finish in the top 4 position of the Premier League table. They fell just one point short of Liverpool.

Arsenal has missed out on Champions League qualification for the first time since 1996. 

