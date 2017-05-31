Brazilian football legend Ronaldo has shared his thoughts on who should win the Ballon d’Or award this year. Ronaldo, who is impressed by Lionel Messi’s antics with the ball, says Ronaldo’s number cannot be ignored.

Ronaldo, who has been named as World Player of the Year three times, said that Ronaldo’s form was daunting and that it could result in the Ballon d’Or award going to him.

Cristiano has been at the fulcrum of Real Madrid steering its way towards winning the La Liga title and the final showdown at Champions League.

“For the last two years, he has been decisive. He was key in so many matches in the Champions League, he’s in the final. Cristiano’s numbers can’t be ignored,” Ronaldo said.

Talking about Messi, he said, ““I love Messi with the ball at his feet, he scores goals and does all the rest too. But Cristiano’s numbers can’t be ignored.”