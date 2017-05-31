British world No. 1 Andy Murray defeated Russia’s Andrey Kuznetsov 6-4, 4-6, 6-2, 6-0 at the French Open to advance to the second round.

Murray needed almost two and a half hours to beat the Russian world No. 73 here on Tuesday, reports Efe.

The 30-year-old Scotsman, the finalist at Roland Garros in 2016, did not impress during his first match at the year’s second Grand Slam event.

“It was quite windy today and that can make things difficult,” Murray said.

Murray will play Slovakia’s Martin Klizan, who knocked out Frenchman Laurent Lokoli, in the second round.

He also continued to lead the men’s Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) world singles rankings which were released on Monday, in a week with no changes in the top 10.

With 10,370 points, Murray continued to lead the rankings of the last week, a position he has managed to maintain since November 7, reports Efe.

In second place was Serbian Novak Djokovic with 7,445 points, ahead of Swiss Stan Wawrinka, who held third place with 5,695 points