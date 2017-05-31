Spanish football giants Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has confirmed that Isco Alarcon and Gareth Bale may appear in the Champions League final against Juventus on June 3.

Zidane explained that he is not worried about the inclusion of Spanish midfielder Isco or Welsh forward Bale, but what concerns him is that some players who have had an extraordinary season are going to be out of the squad, reports Efe.

During a press conference held ahead of the final on Tuesday, the Frenchman said: “Both are very good players and they’ve also played together this year in 16 games.”

“They can play together and the important thing is that they come in to this final stretch of the season in very good shape,” Zidane reiterated.

The French coach explained that the decision is difficult because “everyone is available and I will have to choose between the entire squad,” adding that he was glad to see Bale has recovered.

After claiming the La Liga title this season, Real Madrid is set to face Serie A champion Juventus in the final of the Champions League on June 3 in Cardiff.