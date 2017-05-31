Bayern Munich midfielder Arturo Vidal has shared his desire for Chilean counterpart and Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez to join Bavarian giants in order to embrace more success.

Sanchez, who is always carrying Gunners on his back in attack is heavily linked to Bayern Munich while Premier League giants Chelsea and Manchester City also have joined the race to sign the winger after a dreadful season.

Vidal wants Alexis to follow his footsteps by joining the Bundesliga giants to add more trophies in his cabinet.

“I said it was an opportunity for him to be on a big team,” Vidal told reporters on Tuesday.

“If you want to compare with the best, you have to go to the best team in the world,” he further said.

As the Confederations Cup is around the corner Vidal will get plenty of chances to entice the Arsenal forward to join forces with him at the Allianz Arena.

Chile are destined to clash with mighty Germans in Group B and will be expecting another triumph after their successful run in Copa America last year.

“Portugal and Germany are the strongest teams,” Vidal said. “We also have our strong team, a team that has been playing for a long time and has already won two trophies,” he added.