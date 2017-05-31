Venus Williams eased into the third round of the French Open with a straight sets win over Japanese Kurumi Nara here on Wednesday.

Williams, who is seeded 10th, won 6-3, 6-1 in an hour and 20 minutes, reports Efe.

The 36-year-old American, who has seven Grand Slam titles, is set to face the winner of the match between Belgian Elise Mertens and Dutch Richel Hogenkamp.

Meanwhile in other matches British world No 1 Andy Murray defeated Russia’s Andrey Kuznetsov 6-4, 4-6, 6-2, 6-0 at the French Open to advance to the second round.

Murray needed almost two and a half hours to beat the Russian world No. 73 here on Tuesday, reports Efe.

The 30-year-old Scotsman, the finalist at Roland Garros in 2016, did not impress during his first match at the year’s second Grand Slam event.

“It was quite windy today and that can make things difficult,” Murray said.

Murray will play Slovakia’s Martin Klizan, who knocked out Frenchman Laurent Lokoli, in the second round.