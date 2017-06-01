Following yesterday’s Kabul attack, which claimed more than 80 lives and left scores injured, the Afghan Cricket Board (ACB) has called off all the friendly matches with Pakistan, including the previously agreed terms of mutual cricketing relationship with the country.

The tragic Kabul blast which took place on Wednesday morning, May 31, claimed more than 80 lives and injured almost 300 people.

Commenting on the blasts, Afghanistan’s National Directorate of Security (NDS) stated that the bombing was done by the Haqqani network in Pakistan and had help from Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

Taking to their twitter handle, Afghan Cricket Board said that Afghan Cricket Board cancels friendly matches including initially agreed terms of mutual cricketing relationship with Pakistan.

@ACBofficials cancells friendly matches including initially agreed terms of mutual cricketing relationship with @TheRealPCB#kabulblast — Afghan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) May 31, 2017

The blast which claimed many lives, occurred just 1.5 kilometers away from the Indian embassy. The Afghan National Security Force (ANSF) has deployed its team in the area for rescue operations.

Previously, Sports Minister Vijay Goel while talking to media said that following the current scenarios, the bilateral series between India and Pakistan will not be possible. While addressing the media in the national capital, Sports minister said that the terrorism and cricket cannot go hand in hand.

Earlier, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had said that they are not averse to a cricket series between the two nations.