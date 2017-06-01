Ramachandra Guha, who was appointed to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)’s panel of administrators appointed by the Supreme Court in January this year, stepped down on Thursday morning. He told the Supreme Court on Thursday that he has resigned from his post.

Guha tendered his resignation to Vinod Rai, the Chairman of BCCI’s Committee of Administrators (CoA).

Citing personal reasons, the noted historian asked for Supreme Court’s permission to relieve him of his duties at the earliest.

The Supreme Court will hear Ramachandra Guha’s plea on July 14.

The apex court on January 30 had appointed a four-member panel of administrators led by former Comptroller and Auditor General of India Vinod Rai to ensure that there is transparency in sport administration.

Former cricketer Diana Edulji and IDFC Limited Managing Director and CEO Vikram Limaye are the other members on the panel appointed by the SC.

