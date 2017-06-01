Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann has said that he is still thinking over a possible move to English Premier League (EPL) club Manchester United.

Manchester United has offered £84 million ($108.2 million) for the French international striker who is the fifth highest scorer this season in the Spanish top division with 16 goals.

“I am good at the club. My agents are talking with Atletico and we will see what happens. My future will be decided this summer. If I do leave this summer, the date will depend on the World Cup qualifiers,” Griezmann told the media here on Wednesday.

“I am happy here. I have spoken with the manager, with Koke and Dieg Godin. It is in the hands of the President of the club. We will see how it goes.”

Manchester United are offering Griezmann a weekly wage of £280,000 ($360,500) or just under £15 million ($19.3 million) a year.

Atletico Madrid is eager to retain their star striker and have offered to double the salary of the 26-year-old from the current £6 million ($7.72 million) to £12 million ($15.45 million).