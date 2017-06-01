Asserting that Antoinne Griezmann’s departure will weaken Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos has urged the French striker to go through with his proposed move to English Premier League (EPL) club Manchester United.

Manchester United are offering Griezmann a weekly wage of £280,000 ($360,500) or just under £15 million ($19.3 million) a year as opposed to Atletico Madrid’s offer of doubling his current wages to 12 million pounds ($15.45 million).

The recently crowned Europa League champions are willing to pay a transfer fee of £84 million ($108.2 million) for the French international striker.

Griezmann was in good form this season and was the fifth highest scorer in the Spanish League with 16 goals. Ramos feels that the departure will weaken Real Madrid’s city rivals Atletico Madrid and will diminish their chances of winning the Spanish League.

“If they [Manchester United] take him, if they take him out from Atletico, it would be less of a problem for us ahead of next season”, Ramos,who himself rejected the club two years back, told Spanish radio station Cadena Cope on Wednesday evening.

“Every footballer is their own world and one must make these kind of decisions”.

Manchester United are keen to complete the transfer, which appears more likely now that the club has guaranteed itself a place in the next season’s Champions League, by the end of June and avoid a long drawn process like the one seen last summer over Paul Pogba.

“Sometimes they are difficult and sometimes they are not. Everyone has to decide where he wants to be, where he is going to be happy,” Ramos said.

“He is a great striker and obviously the top clubs express interest in getting their services. He can decide what he wants”.

