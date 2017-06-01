Basking under the glory of being the first Indian to bag a gold medal in sabre fencing, C A Bhavani almost lost the zeal to continue the sport in 2013.

In an exclusive interaction with News X from Italy, Bhavani shares her journey to gold and urges the government to support her financially so that she could complete her path to Olympics 2020.

Counted in the ‘firsts’ of sporting history, C A Bhavani Devi has certainly become the much celebrated name to bag the first gold. The goddess, as her name reflects, is a daughter of a ‘purohit’ hailing from Chennai.

While remembering on how Bhavani was to quit the sport in 2013 because it demanded so much of funds, Bhavani added, “In 2013 I almost thought of quitting the sport because it is very expensive. Even my seniors in fencing could have earned medals much before me but no financial support and less of motivation for the sport forced them to quit.”

Despite being hit with financial roadblocks, Bhavani’s grit and determination lead her to pursue the sport that took her to USA in 2014 for Asian Games where she won her first silver for the country. Since then she kept attaining new heights adding a bronze in the next year itself but, her financial graph remained static.

Even with the earned name and fame, unfortunately none of the government official turned up to the rising star. The congratulatory notes restricted to twitter and other social media platforms but what had been missing throughout her journey is still missing from the fray that lessens the depth of celebrations for Bhavani.

Whilst preparing for her upcoming tournaments to strengthen her performance for Olympics 2020, Bhavani said, “I request the government to ensure that the schemes provided, reach the right players at the right time. Though we have a lot of schemes but unfortunately they get lost in the haze somewhere,” while making an appeal to the government on not to judge the players based on their initial performance and fulfill the basic requirements of the player so that they can compete at international events.

Bhavani, who started fencing at the age of 11, has been relentlessly following the sport with the sole support of her parents. Having enrolled for the elite scholarship offered by Tamil Nadu in the year 2015, the scheme funds with Rs. 25 lacs per year but international coaching and fitness demands a higher value, keeping her accommodation and operational costs at international venues aside. While she focus on her practice, financial issues keep troubling her at the back of her mind.

Bhavani is currently preparing for the Grand Prix to be held in Moscow on June 1 post which she would travel to Hong Kong for Asian Championships to be held from June 15 and her next stop would be Germany for another international event counting her step ahead for Olympics 2020.