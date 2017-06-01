As the stage is almost set for a mouthwatering clash in the form of a Champions Trophy opener as India takes on arch rivals Pakistan, stories of a possible rift between Anil Kumble and skipper Virat Kohli in the Indian locker room are still in a brisk.

The latest episode of the Kohli-Kumble saga witnessed captain Kohli skipping team India’s latest practice session ahead of the India -Pakistan clash as he was reportedly unhappy with the practice nets that were placed and also faced a 25min delay in the session as well.

With speculations of a possible rift around the corner sources also confirmed that BCCI’s acting secretary Amitabh Chaudhary along with board’s General Manager Dr MV Sridhar are expected to travel to Birmingham to pay Team India a visit.

Although Amitabh Chaudhary was already scheduled to travel to Birmingham before he met PCB officials in Dubai.

The BCCI officials are expected to touch down Birmingham today and will travel back home after India-Pakistan match that will take place this Sunday.