Former Indian opening batsman Virender Sehwag on Thursday became the latest entrant for the post of Team India’s head coach. The explosive right-hander thus becomes the third Indian among the current applicants which include the likes of present coach Anil Kumble, who is a direct inductee, and Lalchand Rajput.

Sehwag, who was also the mentor of Kings XI Punjab in the recently-concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017, is said to be one of the front-runners for the top job.

In the tussle, the 38-year-old is the latest and is expected to face tough challenge from Tom Moody, former coach of Sri Lanka and Richard Pybus, who was earlier managing the Pakistan cricket team.

Earlier, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced that the process for seeking new applicants for head coach will kick start after Kumble’s year old contract will expire after Champions Trophy 2017.

Reports suggest that former leg spinner Kumble demanded a massive hike in players’ salary including his own which allegedly ticked off the BCCI.

BCCI in a media release had stated that the selection for the post of Team India’s head coach will completely be a fair and transparent process as the nominee of the Committee of Administrators (CoA) will be supervising the process of selection along with the Cricket Advisory Committee which includes household names like Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman.