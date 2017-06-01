It looks like Real Madrid star man Cristiano Ronaldo is in no mood to further entertain the Madrid boo-boys who continued to whistle him even at his slightest mistakes at the Santiago Bernabeu throughout this season.

“I don’t like it and it’s not normal that they whistle you in your own stadium. I just don’t like it,” the 32-year-old told La Sexta ahead of Saturday’s Champions League final against the mighty Juventus in Cardiff.

Rolling back his good old times with Manchester United, Cristiano said he still misses his former club, where he was the golden boy and tasted silverware success by accomplishing everything the game has to offer.

“I spent a lot of years at Manchester United and it never happened to me. Not even once. Maybe England is a case apart – the mentality is different,” said Ronaldo.

Albeit his love for his current club and fans is still intact as the supreme striker has no plans of leaving Real Madrid, who recently clinched their record breaking 33rd La Liga title.

“I’m very happy being in Spain but obviously I also miss England because you can’t just turn off the memories,” he added.

The Portuguese captain has a long way to go as his contract with Los Blancos will expire in 2021.