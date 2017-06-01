Alone you cannot win the fort; it’s true in all respects for Tamim Iqbal. His century at Kennington Oval against England could do no good. Same happened in the warm-up match against Pakistan a few days before.

England’s matured batting assured the spectators that they will do their best & will not let the trophy go away. With this victory, England took revenge of their defeat of 2015 world cup against Bangladesh.

Chasing a challenging total of 306, Alex Hales (95) and Joe Root (133 not out) led from the front to chase the target after England started off on a poor note, losing opener Jason Roy (1) in the third over with just six runs on the board.

England at two occasions has missed the victory mark by a whisker despite reaching the final in front of their home crowd. Ranked fifth, England was competing with the 6th ranked Bangladesh team whose ranking is above West Indies, Pakistan & Sri Lanka. Bangladesh team strived hard to upgrade their graph, but their stress & weakness were clearly visible. Even after scoring a respectable score of 300 runs, Bangladesh players could not build pressure on the England players.

Bangladesh has good spinners but the conditions for them were not favorable. Secondly, they were unable to do full-length bowling and the fast bowlers could also not get a swing from both the ends. In between, Rubel tried short pitch balls & tried to create pressure on England but Root & Hales played intelligently and made things difficult for Bangladesh.

Even though Bangladesh played seven bowlers but most of them were inconsistent with their bowling. They just kept on trying to bowl defensive rather than attacking. Murtaza was quite impressive as he was seen implementing the pressure.

Credit goes to the English batsmen, especially, Joe Root scoring his tenth ton keeping the Bangladesh bowlers helpless. A great sense of maturity and game knowledge was seen as the English batsmen used their feet against the spin and used some sweep shots.

After the dismissal of Jasin Roy, captain had a quite slow and steady start and further as the game progressed he played some really risky shots.

After the world cup, Tamim Iqbal has scored 5 centuries and has made his intentions cleared. He waited for some loose deliveries to play shots and could able to find out the gap.

Rahim on the other hand tried to play some shots but could not able to get the support from rest players. England bowlers plan of giving short pitched deliveries was successful. Tomorrow Australia will face New Zeland at Edgbaston, Birmingham

Brief scores: Bangladesh 305/6 (Tamin Iqbal 128, Mushfiqur Rahim 79; Liam Plunkett 4/59) against England 308/2 ( Joe Root 133 not out, Alex Hales 95, Mashrafe Mortaza 10/1) — With Agency Inputs.