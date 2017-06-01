Former England striker Gary Lineker has put Wales international Gareth Bale right up there as one of the finest British footballers in history.

Bale plays for Real Madrid in the Spanish La Liga and, if deemed fit, will participate in his team’s bid to become the first ever to retain the Champions League when they face Juventus in the final in Cardiff, Wales, on Saturday.

He has contributed much to the team as they won the competition in two of the past three seasons since his then world-record £85.3 million transfer from Tottenham in 2013.

“I’d put him right up there with the best British players of all time. He’s got to be in certainly the top 10,” Lineker was quoted as saying by ESPNFC on Thursday.

“I didn’t catch much of George Best and Bobby Charlton but obviously they’d have to be right up there. Kenny Dalglish I would certainly put in there. Bryan Robson, but he suffered a bit with injury. Glenn Hoddle if he’d been playing for a different country. Gazza nearly.”

“(Bale’s) won a lot of things, helped Wales be more successful than they’ve been in a long time, and he’s playing for one of the giants of world football, so he’s right up there, and still in his prime. I’ve always loved him as a player; he’s a wonderfully gifted footballer,” the former FC Barcelona and Tottenham Hotspur forward added.

Bale guided Wales to the final four of Euro 2016 last year, and will play in front of his home crowd in the Champions League final.

“I’m sure he really wants to be part of this game, in his hometown. He’s had his share of injuries this season, which is a shame, but overall at Real Madrid, he’s proven himself as a world-class player.”

“This game isn’t going to define him one way or the other, but it could add to (his reputation),” Linekar said.

“(He has) pace, technique, two feet, finishing. Scorer of great goals. Can beat people. Good in the air. He’s got all those kind of abilities that the very best have.”

Linekar also opined that Barcelona regretted losing full back Dani Alves who he feels has been a vital cog in Juventus’ wheel in their campaign so far.

“(But Lineker’s former club) Barcelona must massively regret letting (Alves) slip away because they’ve struggled massively in that position. He’s a brilliant footballer. One of the best ever in his position. He’s been great,” he said.