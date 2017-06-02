Launching the Special edition of Pro Wrestling League (PWL) book, united world wrestling president Nenad Lalovic while praising wrestling league’s format called it a remarkable and innovative concept.

Besides providing a podium to hone their wrestling talent, it also provides them with an opportunity to earn more, added Nenad Lalovic.

Pro Wrestling League gives an avenue to the top wrestlers across the globe to perform in a competitive environment thus taking the popularity of the sport to new levels.

Lalovic further added that they are looking forward to help Indian Wresting Association (IWA) and the organisers in their noble initiative.

President of Asian wrestling Chang Kew Kim and Wrestling Federation of India president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh along with founder and promoter of Pro Wrestling League Kartikeya Sharma were also present during the launch.

PWL team owners were also felicitated during the event.