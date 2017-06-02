Hailing from Israna village in Panipat district of Haryana, Shubham Jaglan – the Indian golf’s wonder kid and reigning world No. 1 golfer in his age category – has come a long way as he writes yet another glorious chapter in his short yet impactful career.

The 12-year-old junior carded a total of five under 211 (71, 66, 74) to win his second consecutive European Junior Championship on Thursday at Glen Golf Club in North Berwick, Scotland.

Jaivir Pande from USA finished second, nine behind Jaglan who held off the competition to mark his first International successful title defence.

Last year, Jaglan claimed his maiden European title by a whopping 13 strokes margin in Scotland.

Coming from the land where wrestling and boxing are the first choice sports of locals, Jaglan’s is a story that happens once in a lifetime.

Jaglan’s tryst with golf started when an NRI opened a golf academy near his native place in a village in Haryana. The golf academy, however, had to shut doors soon but Jaglan continued practicing on a small piece of farming land in his backyard. Looking at his passion for the sport, his father – a milkman by profession cleaned the land and converted it into a mini course with three holes to practice.

Since there was lack of guidance from golf expert, Jaglan took to YouTube to educate himself about finer nuances of the sport.

Soon, he was scouted by ‘The Golf Foundation’ – a charity organization helping underprivileged golfers in India, after a number of noteworthy performances in the domestic junior golf circuit.

From age 5 to 12, he was won over 130 tournaments and is the reigning junior world champion in his age category.

His notable international achievements include the Junior World Golf Championship and IMG Academy World Junior Championship titles in 2015. He picked up a runner up trophy at last year’s Taylormade World Junior Championship. Four years ago, in 2013, World Junior Golf Tournament was also won by Jaglan.

For his outstanding performances in junior golf globally, Jaglan was felicitated by the Honorable President of India, Shree Pranab Mukherjee in 2016. Jaglan is a recipient of NDTV Emerging Player award (2013).

Shubham Jaglan’s inspirational rise from farm lands of Haryana to some of the world’s best greens on luxurious golf courses was also featured on a popular TV show Satyamev Jayate hosted by Aamir Khan in 2014.