Former Indian captain and one of CAC’s members Sourav Ganguly met The Board Of Control For Cricket in India (BCCI) officials in London on Friday regarding the appointment of new coach for Indian cricket team.

Ganguly also met Indian team and sought their feedback on Anil Kumble’s performance as coach.

It is important to note that current team India coach Anil Kumble’s contract will come to an end after Champions Trophy and BCCI’s 3-member Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) will play an important role in selection of new coach.

Although, Kumble is in contention for second term as coach, it is unlikely that he will get the support of Indian captain Virat Kohli as many reports have highlighted a rift between them.

Meanwhile, deadline to apply for Team India’s coach is over. Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag and Ex-Australia all-rounderTom Moody are said to be the leading contenders for the post.