Putting all the rumours of rift within the team to rest, Team India on Friday practiced hard ahead of their Champions Trophy opener against arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday.

In the practice session, Team India coach Anil Kumble was seen bowling to captain Virat Kohli which can be seen as a clear indication that all is well within the team.

Earlier, reports of feud between Virat Kohli and Anil Kumble had surfaced. However, BCCI joint secretary Amitabh Chaudhary had dismissed the claims terming them as ‘pure figment of imagination’.

“I am not aware of any. It’s purely in realm (sic figment) of imagination. These are purely speculative,” Chaudhary told media ahead of India’s practice session today.

Kumble’s contract as Team India coach will end with Champions Trophy and BCCI has invited applications for the post. Although, Kumble is in contention for the second term, he is not too keen on extending the contract if reports are to be believed.

Earlier in the day, former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly met BCCI officials and team India members and sought their feedback on Kumble’s performance.

BCCI’s CAC has shortlisted 6 applicants for the post of team India coach. Former Indian player Virender Sehwag and Tom Moody are the top contenders to take over Kumble as coach.