Former midfielder of Chinese Super League football club Tianjin Teda, Alexandr Khatskevich was named the head coach of Ukraine’s Dynamo Kiev.

The 43-year-old Belarus-born Khatskevich joined the Ukrainian football club on a two-year deal, said a statement on Dynamo’s official website, reports Xinhua news agency.

The new coach will replace Sergiy Rebrov, who was unable to extend his contract after Dynamo failed to win either the Ukrainian League or Cup this season.

Khatskevich, who started his playing career in Dinamo Minsk, joined Dynamo Kiev in 1996 and played for the club for seven years.

In 2004, he moved to the Chinese club Tianjin Teda, where he played for a year before moving to Latvia’s Venta.

During his career as a football manager, Khatskevich coached Dinamo Minsk and the Belarus national team.