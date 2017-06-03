With the onset of Champions Trophy cricket fever has gripped the entire country ahead of high-voltage match between arch-rivals India and Pakistan.

Social media is also abuzz with numerous spoof videos. The famous ‘Mauka Mauka’ ad is also back with a bang and has taken social media by a storm.

The Mauka Mauka spoof video is 3-minute-22-second long and throws light on journey of Indian and Pakistani cricket team at a travel agent’s office.

‘Mauka Mauka’ ad campaign was launched by Star Sports during ICC Cricket World Cup 2015. The video showed featured a Pakistani fan who has been waiting to celebrate his team’s victory over India in World Cup, but his wait continues as Pakistan have never been able to beat India in a World cup match.

The ad campaign was a huge hit among fans and the most-talked about topic through out the tournament. Now, it would be interesting to see if the new ad manages to win the hearts of cricket lovers once again.

Watch the video here: