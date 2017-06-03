Tonight is the culmination of UEFA Champions League season 2016-17 with goal churning Spanish giants Real Madrid on course for a record 12th European title, provided they are able to unlock Juventus’ supremely secure defense in the final showdown at Cardiff, Wales.

The last meeting between the two clubs in a Champions League final happened almost two decades ago, in 1998. Madrid club won it 1-0. Interestingly, Zinedine Zidane, the current manager of Real Madrid, played for the losing Italian side in that final.

In the Champions League era, Real Madrid enjoys an enviable record of five wins in five finals they have featured in.

No other club has won European championship more than Real Madrid since 1992.

WhiLe their opponents Juventus, remain the most unsuccessful team with four losses in five finals. The 1996 victory over Ajax remains their only success in the competition’s history in the Champions League era.

Both Real Madrid and Juventus’ sixth final appearance will equal AC Milan’s record of most Champions League finals played by a club.

The La Liga champions possess the most potent attacking combination with Cristiano Ronaldo leading from the front with 10 goals this year, one short of Lionel Messi though. The Spanish side has scored 32 and conceded 17 goals in 12 matches. Overall, Real Madrid have scored 499 goals in the league’s history. Another goal in the final would make them the first club to join elite 500 goals club.

Juventus, on the other hand, have mastered the art of defense in the current season. Conceding only three goals throughout the competition and nine clean sheets to their name, they are one of the best when it comes to defense. The Italian side has scored 21 times in 12 games.

In what is being billed as the clash between Real Madrid’s attacking prowess and the defensive master-class of Juventus, there are a number of feats which will be etched in the history books of the victorious club.

If Los Blancos win, they will –

Win their 12th Champions League, a record

Become the first club to win back-to-back Champions League trophy

Win a La Liga-Champions League double for the first time since 1958

If Juve wins, they will –

Win treble in Champions League era (sixth team to do so)

Win their third European title, previous two were in 1985 and 1996

Lift their second Champions League title, first since 1996 win over Ajax in Rome

Head-to-head both teams have won eight matches against each other with two ties ending in a draw.

Madrid’s all time top scorer and star man Cristiano Ronaldo has reached the 10-goal mark for record breaking sixth consecutive time in the Champions League, a feat no player has been able to do so on more than two consecutive seasons.

Gianluigi Buffon, Juventus’ veteran goalkeeper, will be keen to add the ninth win in favour of his side and write his name in the history books as the oldest player to win it at 39 years and 126 days.

Buffon is chasing what is every footballer’s dream – the European glory. And this could be his last chance to add the elusive European distinction in his illustrious career.

Will it be veteran goalkeeper Buffon’s first or superstar striker Ronaldo’s fourth, or Real Madrid’s 12th or Juventus’ third European title? Find out tonight at 12:15 pm IST.