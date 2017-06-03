Pakistani captain Sarfraz Ahmed on Saturday addressed a press cconference ahead of much anticipated India-Pak match and expressed confidence that his team will emerge victorious in the game.

Ahmed said that he has asked his players to ignore the media hype around the match and focus on cricket.

‘There is always big hype around a Pakistan-India match, but we have asked our players to not take any pressure and play their natural game,” Ahmed said.

Sarfraz further said that pressure will be on India since they are to defend the title.

“ We are no.8 in the world and have nothing to lose, so the pressure will definitely be on India,” he added.

Ahmed also cleared doubts about left arm pacer Wahab Riyaz’s fitness and said that he is fully fit and play if he fits in the scheme of things.

Pakistan Coach Mickey Arthur also expressed confidence in his team and said they are fully capable of beating India.

“We are going in to game with a lot of confidence and I am sure that the team we put on field tomorrow will beat India,” he said.