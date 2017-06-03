Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Saturday finally broke his silence on the ongoing controversy surrounding the team and dismissed reports of rift with coach Anil Kumble.

“There is nothing wrong within the team. I don’t understand why people are speculating so much about it,” Kohli said while addressing a press conference ahead of India’s opener against arch-rivals Pakistan in Champions Trophy.

Kohli added that the entire team is focusing on Champions Trophy and asked people to stop spreading the rumours of feud.

“People who are not even part of dressing room should refrain from saying things,” he said.

When asked if he was upset about the controversy, Kohli said he was not bothered as “ he chose to not to think about it.”

Also Read: India favourites against Pakistan in highly-anticipated Champions Trophy clash

Talking about the much anticipated match, Kohli said all the boys are in good mindset and raring to start the campaign on a good note.

Kohli added that the team is not taking Pakistan lightly and is fully prepared to take the challenge.

“Pakistan have the ability to surprise us, but we are confident of our win having performed well in warm-up matches,” he said.