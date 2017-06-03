Italian football club AC Milan has announced the signing of young midfielder Franck Kessié in a two-year loan deal from fellow Serie A club Atalanta.

“AC Milan announce the signing of Franck Kessie from Atalanta, through to 2019. The contract implies the player will join the club on a two year loan period with obligation to buy,” Milan said in a statement on Friday.

Kessie, 20, is the second player to be brought in the club this summer after the signing of the Argentine central defender Mateo Musacchio from Villareal for an estimated 18 million euros ($20.34 million).

Kessie hails from Ivory Coast and began his career in Stella Club d’Adjamé. In January 2015, Kessié signed a three-year contract with Serie A club Atalanta. He scored six goals in the 30 appearances that he made for the side.

He has made 15 appearances for his country.