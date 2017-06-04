Pakistan won the toss and elected to field against India in their Group B match of the Champions Trophy cricket tournament at Edgbaston on Sunday.
India has decided to field five bowlers including four pacers and a lone spinner Ravindra Jadeja, while Pakistan replaced medium pacer Faheem Ashraf with Shadab Khan.
Teams:
India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (captain), Yuvraj Singh, M.S. Dhoni (wicketkeeper), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah.
Pakistan: Azhar Ali, Ahmed Shehzad, Mohammad Hafeez, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper/captain), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz, Hasan Ali.
Live ball-by-ball update of the match between India and Pakistan
05: 24 PM IST | 24 overs bowled, India 135/0
23.6: Dhawan plays a dot of the last ball
23.5: Dhawan sweeps to fine leg boundary for FOUR runs
23.4: Dhawan drives to short cover, no run
23.3: Rohit Sharma flicks of the pads to deep mid wicket for a single
23.2: Rohit plays a dot
23.1: Shoaib Malik continues, starts with a single to Dhawan to long on
05: 21 PM IST | 23 overs bowled, India 129/0
22.6: Dhwan takes a single of the last ball
22.5: Dot ball to Dhawan
22.4: Rohit picks the googly, gets a single to long on
22.3: Dhwan plays a single to long on
22.2: Dhwean plays a dot
22.1: Shadab Khan into the attack, starts with a dot ball
05: 17 PM IST | 22 overs bowled, India 125/0
21.6: Single of the last ball to Rohit
21.5: Dot ball to Rohit
21.4: Dhawan takes a singel to short cover
21.3: Dot ball to Dhawan
21.2: Rohit takes a single to deep mid-wicket
21.1: Shoaib Malik (right-arm off break) into the attack, starts with a single to Dhawan to shirt fine leg
05: 14 PM IST | 21 overs bowled, India 121/0
20.6: Rohit Sharma gets 2 runs to mid wicket of the last ball
20.5: Rohit plays a dot
20.4: Dhawan pulls the ball to mid wicket for a single
20.3: Rohit takes a single to short cover
20.2: Dhawan takes a single to long off
20.1: SIX! Dancing shoes on for Dhawan, reaches to the pitch of the ball by Shadab Khan and flicks it over mid wicket
05: 11 PM IST | 20 overs bowled, India 110/0
19.6: Single of the last over to Dhawan
19.5: FIFTY for Shikhar Dhawan with 2 runs to extra cover
19.4: FOUR! A fraction short and Dhawan uppercuts to backward point
19.3: FOUR! Two in a row for Dhawan. Fine leg this time; poor bowling from Wahab Riaz
19.2: FOUR! Dhawan flicks the poor ball to third man
19.1: Wahab Riaz into the attack, starts with a dot ball
05: 03 PM IST | 19 overs bowled, India 87/0
18.6: Dot to end the over
18.5: SIX! Rohit Sharma picks the tossed up ball and lofts it over deep mid wicket boundary; FIFTY for Rohit Sharma
18.4: Rohit pushes the ball to bowler no run
18.3: Rohit Sharma miscues the ball to deep mid wicket, thankfully for India, the top edge did not fly to the fielder. 2 runs
18.2: Another dot for Rohit Sharma,
18.1: Shadab Ali into the attack, Rohit plays a dot
05: 03 PM IST | 18 overs bowled, India 87/0
17.6: Dhawan plays a dot off the last ball
17.5: Rohit Sharma takes a quick single to short cover
17.4: Shikhar drives the inswinging delivery by Riaz to extra cover for a single
17.3: Rohit flicks the ball to fine leg for a single
17.2: Another dot ball to Rohit
17.1: Wahab Riaz continues, starts with a dot ball to Rohit Sharma
04: 59 PM IST | 17 overs bowled, India 84/0
16.6: Rohit takes a single to long on
16.5: Rohit flicks the ball to short fine leg , no run
16.4: Dhawan plays to mid wicket for a single
16.3: Rohit drives the ball to sweeper cover for a single
16.2: Dhawan pulls the short ball to deep square leg for a single; that ball should have been punished
16.1: Shadab Khan into the attack, starts with a dot ball to Rohit Sharma to third man
04: 55 PM IST | 16 overs bowled, India 79/0
15.6: FOUR! Short and outside off stump, Dhawan launches his trademark upper cut to backward point boundary
15.6: WIDE! Riaz drifts to leg side
15.5: Rohit takes a single to third man
15.4: FOUR! Good length and in the arc for Rohit Sharma, he slams the ball over infield to deep extra cover
15.3: Dhawan takes a single to backward square leg
15.2: Rohit Sharma takes a single to backward square leg
15.1: Wahab Riaz continues, starts with a single to Dhawan off the leading edge to mid on
04: 50 PM IST | 15 overs bowled, India 66/0
14.6: Dhawan plays to square leg for a single
14.5: Rohit plays to cover drive for a single
14.4: Doy ball to Rohit Sharma, good recovery by Hasan Ali
14.3: Rohit Sharma pulls the ball to mid wicket for 2 runs
14.2: Rohit plays to backward point, no run
14.1: Hasan Ali into the attack, starts with a dot ball to Rohit Sharma
04: 47 PM IST | 14 overs bowled, India 62/0
13.6: Rohit cuts the ball outside off stump to extra cover for a single
13.5: Dhawan flicks the ball to backward square leg for a single
13.4: Rohit Sharma flicks the ball to fine leg for a single
13.3: Swing in a miss for Rohit Sharma, that was a wider ball asking to be hit!
13.2: Dot ball for Rohit Sharma
13.1: Wahab Riaz into the attack, starts with a dot ball to Rohit Sharma
04: 42 PM IST | 13 overs bowled, India 59/0
12.6: Dhawan ends the over with a dot
12.5: Rohit Sharma flicks off the backfoot to square leg for a single
12.4: Hasan Ali welcomes Rohit Shara with a very well directed bouncer. no run
12.3: Leg Byes (1 run), good slow ball from Hasan Ali
12.2: Dhawan cuts the ball to backward point for 2 runs
12.1: Hasan Ali into the attack, starts with a dot ball to Dhawan
04: 37 PM IST | 12 overs bowled, India 55/0
11.6: Dot to end the over, just 3 runs in that over
11.5: Another dot ball for Rohit
11.4: Rohit pushes the ball to short mid off for a dot
11.3: Dhawan flicks the ball to deep square leg
11.2: Rohit Sharma pushes the ball to mid on for a single
11.1: Imad Wasim into the attack, starts with a fuller ball to Dhawan as he drives the ball to long-on for a single
04: 35 PM IST | 11 overs bowled, India 52/0
10.6: Dot ball to end the over
10.5: Rohit plays a dot ball
10.4: FOUR! Rohit Sharma lofts the fuller delivery by Hasan to mid on boundary
10.4: NO BALL
10.3: Dhawan drives the ball to sweeper cover for a single
10.2: Another dot to Dhawan
10.1: Hasan starts with a good length dot ball to Dhawan
04: 31 PM IST | Hasan Ali starts the 11th over with two dot balls in a row 1o Dhawan
04: 28 PM IST | Indian batsmen Rohit Sharma 24(32), Shikhar Dhawan 12(22) are in the middle; India 46/0 after 10 overs
04: 20 PM IST | Umpires have decided to start the game by 04: 30 PM IST. No loss of overs
04: 13 PM IST | GOOD NEWS! Rain has stopped now and the covers are coming off. Umpires will take a note of things. India and Pakistan match to resume shortly.
04: 01 PM IST | Its raining heavy now. Not very good from India’s perspective. Both Dhawan and Rohit Sharma were looking to get a hang of the pitch. They will have to start from scratch, if and when the game resumes.
03: 40 PM IST | England and Rain!
Covers are coming, Rain halts the play. We hope its a short delay
9.1: FOUR! A fraction short from Imad Wasim, Dhawan rocks the ball to mid-wicket boundary. Remember how good he played that shot the entire IPL season. Had class written all over it.
03: 37 PM IST | 9 overs bowled, India 37/0. Rohit 24(32), Dhawan 12(22)
8.4: FOUR! Rohit Sharma picks the back of length, rises on top of it for FOUR ruins to square of the wicket. That was pure timing
8.3: Shikhar Dhawan pushes the ball to backward square leg is style, that was worth watching again.
India have been slow starters since #CWC15 with a run rate of just 4.84 in the first powerplay – the lowest of any side at #CT17 #howzstat pic.twitter.com/ax5bW5mBhp
— ICC (@ICC) June 4, 2017
03: 34 PM IST| Right-arm fast medium, Hasan Ali starts the 9th over with short of a length ball to Dhawan for no run.
03: 33 PM IST | 8 overs bowled, India 32/0
03: 30 PM IST | Imad Wasim starts the 7th over. Pakistan may not have got the wickets but they are bowling tight against the free flowing Indian batsmen.
03: 28 PM IST | 6 overs bowled, India are 27/0
03: 25 PM IST | Mohammad Amir comes in to the attack, Rohit Sharma is cheeky as he opens the face of his bat to guide the ball to third man boundary for FOUR runs. Good start to the sixth over for India
03: 23 PM IST | 5 overs are bowled, India are 23/0.
Highlight of the over was the shot to cover point boundary by Rohit Sharma off Imad Wasim’s fourth delivery of the over
03: 14 PM IST | 3 Overs bowled, India 5/0
02: 45 PM IST | Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed has won the toss and elected to bowl first against Virat Kohli led India
Pakistan have won the toss and elected to field first #CT17 #TeamIndia #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/2iPgsz477U
— BCCI (@BCCI) June 4, 2017
02: 40 PM IST | Hello and a very warm welcome to the live blog of the match between India and Pakistan.
Saddled by off-field distractions, defending champions India will look to start their 2017 ICC Champions Trophy campaign on a high as they take on arch-rivals Pakistan in a Group B encounter at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground on Sunday.