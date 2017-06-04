Pakistan won the toss and elected to field against India in their Group B match of the Champions Trophy cricket tournament at Edgbaston on Sunday.

India has decided to field five bowlers including four pacers and a lone spinner Ravindra Jadeja, while Pakistan replaced medium pacer Faheem Ashraf with Shadab Khan.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (captain), Yuvraj Singh, M.S. Dhoni (wicketkeeper), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah.

Pakistan: Azhar Ali, Ahmed Shehzad, Mohammad Hafeez, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper/captain), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz, Hasan Ali.

05: 24 PM IST | 24 overs bowled, India 135/0

23.6: Dhawan plays a dot of the last ball

23.5: Dhawan sweeps to fine leg boundary for FOUR runs

23.4: Dhawan drives to short cover, no run

23.3: Rohit Sharma flicks of the pads to deep mid wicket for a single

23.2: Rohit plays a dot

23.1: Shoaib Malik continues, starts with a single to Dhawan to long on

05: 21 PM IST | 23 overs bowled, India 129/0

22.6: Dhwan takes a single of the last ball

22.5: Dot ball to Dhawan

22.4: Rohit picks the googly, gets a single to long on

22.3: Dhwan plays a single to long on

22.2: Dhwean plays a dot

22.1: Shadab Khan into the attack, starts with a dot ball

05: 17 PM IST | 22 overs bowled, India 125/0

21.6: Single of the last ball to Rohit

21.5: Dot ball to Rohit

21.4: Dhawan takes a singel to short cover

21.3: Dot ball to Dhawan

21.2: Rohit takes a single to deep mid-wicket

21.1: Shoaib Malik (right-arm off break) into the attack, starts with a single to Dhawan to shirt fine leg

05: 14 PM IST | 21 overs bowled, India 121/0

20.6: Rohit Sharma gets 2 runs to mid wicket of the last ball

20.5: Rohit plays a dot

20.4: Dhawan pulls the ball to mid wicket for a single

20.3: Rohit takes a single to short cover

20.2: Dhawan takes a single to long off

20.1: SIX! Dancing shoes on for Dhawan, reaches to the pitch of the ball by Shadab Khan and flicks it over mid wicket

05: 11 PM IST | 20 overs bowled, India 110/0

19.6: Single of the last over to Dhawan

19.5: FIFTY for Shikhar Dhawan with 2 runs to extra cover

19.4: FOUR! A fraction short and Dhawan uppercuts to backward point

19.3: FOUR! Two in a row for Dhawan. Fine leg this time; poor bowling from Wahab Riaz

19.2: FOUR! Dhawan flicks the poor ball to third man

19.1: Wahab Riaz into the attack, starts with a dot ball

05: 03 PM IST | 19 overs bowled, India 87/0

18.6: Dot to end the over

18.5: SIX! Rohit Sharma picks the tossed up ball and lofts it over deep mid wicket boundary; FIFTY for Rohit Sharma

18.4: Rohit pushes the ball to bowler no run

18.3: Rohit Sharma miscues the ball to deep mid wicket, thankfully for India, the top edge did not fly to the fielder. 2 runs

18.2: Another dot for Rohit Sharma,

18.1: Shadab Ali into the attack, Rohit plays a dot

05: 03 PM IST | 18 overs bowled, India 87/0

17.6: Dhawan plays a dot off the last ball

17.5: Rohit Sharma takes a quick single to short cover

17.4: Shikhar drives the inswinging delivery by Riaz to extra cover for a single

17.3: Rohit flicks the ball to fine leg for a single

17.2: Another dot ball to Rohit

17.1: Wahab Riaz continues, starts with a dot ball to Rohit Sharma

04: 59 PM IST | 17 overs bowled, India 84/0

16.6: Rohit takes a single to long on

16.5: Rohit flicks the ball to short fine leg , no run

16.4: Dhawan plays to mid wicket for a single

16.3: Rohit drives the ball to sweeper cover for a single

16.2: Dhawan pulls the short ball to deep square leg for a single; that ball should have been punished

16.1: Shadab Khan into the attack, starts with a dot ball to Rohit Sharma to third man

04: 55 PM IST | 16 overs bowled, India 79/0

15.6: FOUR! Short and outside off stump, Dhawan launches his trademark upper cut to backward point boundary

15.6: WIDE! Riaz drifts to leg side

15.5: Rohit takes a single to third man

15.4: FOUR! Good length and in the arc for Rohit Sharma, he slams the ball over infield to deep extra cover

15.3: Dhawan takes a single to backward square leg

15.2: Rohit Sharma takes a single to backward square leg

15.1: Wahab Riaz continues, starts with a single to Dhawan off the leading edge to mid on

04: 50 PM IST | 15 overs bowled, India 66/0

14.6: Dhawan plays to square leg for a single

14.5: Rohit plays to cover drive for a single

14.4: Doy ball to Rohit Sharma, good recovery by Hasan Ali

14.3: Rohit Sharma pulls the ball to mid wicket for 2 runs

14.2: Rohit plays to backward point, no run

14.1: Hasan Ali into the attack, starts with a dot ball to Rohit Sharma

04: 47 PM IST | 14 overs bowled, India 62/0

13.6: Rohit cuts the ball outside off stump to extra cover for a single

13.5: Dhawan flicks the ball to backward square leg for a single

13.4: Rohit Sharma flicks the ball to fine leg for a single

13.3: Swing in a miss for Rohit Sharma, that was a wider ball asking to be hit!

13.2: Dot ball for Rohit Sharma

13.1: Wahab Riaz into the attack, starts with a dot ball to Rohit Sharma

04: 42 PM IST | 13 overs bowled, India 59/0

12.6: Dhawan ends the over with a dot

12.5: Rohit Sharma flicks off the backfoot to square leg for a single

12.4: Hasan Ali welcomes Rohit Shara with a very well directed bouncer. no run

12.3: Leg Byes (1 run), good slow ball from Hasan Ali

12.2: Dhawan cuts the ball to backward point for 2 runs

12.1: Hasan Ali into the attack, starts with a dot ball to Dhawan

04: 37 PM IST | 12 overs bowled, India 55/0

11.6: Dot to end the over, just 3 runs in that over

11.5: Another dot ball for Rohit

11.4: Rohit pushes the ball to short mid off for a dot

11.3: Dhawan flicks the ball to deep square leg

11.2: Rohit Sharma pushes the ball to mid on for a single

11.1: Imad Wasim into the attack, starts with a fuller ball to Dhawan as he drives the ball to long-on for a single

04: 35 PM IST | 11 overs bowled, India 52/0

10.6: Dot ball to end the over

10.5: Rohit plays a dot ball

10.4: FOUR! Rohit Sharma lofts the fuller delivery by Hasan to mid on boundary

10.4: NO BALL

10.3: Dhawan drives the ball to sweeper cover for a single

10.2: Another dot to Dhawan

10.1: Hasan starts with a good length dot ball to Dhawan

04: 31 PM IST | Hasan Ali starts the 11th over with two dot balls in a row 1o Dhawan

04: 28 PM IST | Indian batsmen Rohit Sharma 24(32), Shikhar Dhawan 12(22) are in the middle; India 46/0 after 10 overs

04: 20 PM IST | Umpires have decided to start the game by 04: 30 PM IST. No loss of overs

04: 13 PM IST | GOOD NEWS! Rain has stopped now and the covers are coming off. Umpires will take a note of things. India and Pakistan match to resume shortly.

04: 01 PM IST | Its raining heavy now. Not very good from India’s perspective. Both Dhawan and Rohit Sharma were looking to get a hang of the pitch. They will have to start from scratch, if and when the game resumes.

03: 40 PM IST | England and Rain!

Covers are coming, Rain halts the play. We hope its a short delay

9.1: FOUR! A fraction short from Imad Wasim, Dhawan rocks the ball to mid-wicket boundary. Remember how good he played that shot the entire IPL season. Had class written all over it.

03: 37 PM IST | 9 overs bowled, India 37/0. Rohit 24(32), Dhawan 12(22)

8.4: FOUR! Rohit Sharma picks the back of length, rises on top of it for FOUR ruins to square of the wicket. That was pure timing

8.3: Shikhar Dhawan pushes the ball to backward square leg is style, that was worth watching again.

India have been slow starters since #CWC15 with a run rate of just 4.84 in the first powerplay – the lowest of any side at #CT17 #howzstat pic.twitter.com/ax5bW5mBhp — ICC (@ICC) June 4, 2017

03: 34 PM IST| Right-arm fast medium, Hasan Ali starts the 9th over with short of a length ball to Dhawan for no run.

03: 33 PM IST | 8 overs bowled, India 32/0

03: 30 PM IST | Imad Wasim starts the 7th over. Pakistan may not have got the wickets but they are bowling tight against the free flowing Indian batsmen.

03: 28 PM IST | 6 overs bowled, India are 27/0

03: 25 PM IST | Mohammad Amir comes in to the attack, Rohit Sharma is cheeky as he opens the face of his bat to guide the ball to third man boundary for FOUR runs. Good start to the sixth over for India

03: 23 PM IST | 5 overs are bowled, India are 23/0.

Highlight of the over was the shot to cover point boundary by Rohit Sharma off Imad Wasim’s fourth delivery of the over

03: 14 PM IST | 3 Overs bowled, India 5/0

02: 45 PM IST | Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed has won the toss and elected to bowl first against Virat Kohli led India

02: 40 PM IST | Hello and a very warm welcome to the live blog of the match between India and Pakistan.

Saddled by off-field distractions, defending champions India will look to start their 2017 ICC Champions Trophy campaign on a high as they take on arch-rivals Pakistan in a Group B encounter at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground on Sunday.