Not only Bacchus worshipers and beer guzzlers but also thronging pubs and bars in Delhi and NCR on Sunday were cricket fans eager to see the high-adrenaline India-Pakistan match of the Champions Trophy at Edgbaston in the UK.

To cash in on the craze for cricket — particularly an encounter between arch rivals India and Pakistan on the cricket field — pubs in the national capital region came up with attractive offers and ensured big TV screens and other special arrangements so that patrons could see the match while bending the arm.

Many pubs in Connaught Place, Hauz Khas Village, Nehru Place, Greater Kailash, Saket, New Friends Colony, and other happening locations in Gurugram and NOIDA were anticipating a welcome buzz in activity due to the cricket match.

“The customers are full of energy. It is obvious as it is an India vs Pakistan match. During Kohli’s (Virat Kohli) batting, everybody went crazy. They were all shouting his name in excitement,” bartender Sunil Singh at The Beer Cafe, Connaught Place, told IANS.

He said interruption due to rain at the match venue indeed proved a dampener for the otherwise gung-ho customers.

“People started moving out as it began to rain at Edgbaston. They were really enjoying the match. We expect them to return once the play resumes,” Singh said.