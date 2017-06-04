Dynamic forward Antoine Griezmann on Sunday ruled out speculations about his leaving Atletico Madrid, insisting that it would be “dirty” to move elsewhere since the capital football club has been hit hard by a FIFA transfer ban till January 2018.

The 26-year-old French international was recently linked with a big money move to Manchester United. And the speculation over his departure increased on Thursday, after the Court of Arbitration in Sport (CAS) ruled to uphold the FIFA transfer ban which means Atletico will not be able add to their squad until January 2018, reports Xinhua News Agency.

The striker had recently spoken of his desire to win titles and the ban will not help that ambition, but speaking on French television show Telefoot, Griezmann said that rather than persuading him to leave, the decision makes him more determined to stay.

“It’s a hard time for the club. It would be a dirty move to leave now. We talked to the leaders and we will be back for next season,” said Griezmann, who explained he had discussed his decision with his advisors.

The striker has a buyout clause of 100 million euros ($112 million) in his current contract and netted 26 goals for Atletico last season.