Mexico’s Veracruz has made a bid to sign Argentine international striker Lucas Pratto from Brazilian outfit Sao Paulo, the player’s agent said.

Pratto has scored nine goals in 16 appearances for Sao Paulo, whom he joined from their Brazilian rival Atletico Mineiro in January, reports Xinhua news agency.

Despite settling in quickly at his new club, the 28-year-old is prepared to listen to offers, his agent Matias Lahorca said on Saturday.

“(Veracruz President) Fidel Kuri has sent me a proposal and he is very interested in signing a player like Lucas Pratto,” Lahorca was quoted as saying by Globo Esporte.

“It’s not going to be easy because he recently moved to Sao Paulo and is the club captain. But Veracruz have been watching him for a long time and know that he would be a great signing,” he added.