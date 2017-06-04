Spain’s football squad have begun preparations for a friendly fixture against Colombia despite the absence of several Real Madrid players.

The absent Real Madrid players were Dani Carvajal, Sergio Ramos, Nacho, Isco, Marco Asensio and Alvaro Morata, who were in Cardiff for Saturday’s Champions League final showdown against Juventus, reports Efe.

Spain are also preparing for a 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Macedonia on June 11 in Skopje.

Chelsea striker Diego Costa and Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea were among the international players on hand for the start of the camp on Saturday.

Real Madrid pounded Juventus 4-1 in the 2016-2017 Champions League final to become the first team to win Europe’s elite club tournament two years in a row.

While many expected Real Madrid to prevail, few thought the score would be so lopsided, given that defensive-minded Juventus entered the final having conceded only three goals during their entire Champions League campaign.