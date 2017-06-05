With his back against the wall after three missed cuts in as many weeks, India’s top golfer Anirban Lahiri rose when it mattered the most and brought his A-game out to shoot a blemish-free seven under 65 on the final day of the Memorial Tournament, to pick up his best finish on the PGA Tour in Ohio, United States.

The excellent Sunday charge propelled him, from Tied 27th position after round three, to joint runner-up along with American Rickie Fowler and earned a hefty paycheck of US$765,600.

Interestingly, the 29-year-old had won almost equal prize money (US$784,474) in his previous 13 starts this season on PGA Tour. And now, with a total of US$1,550,074 in his kitty this season, Lahiri is poised to retain his playing rights for 2017-18 PGA Tour season.

On the PGA Tour, this is Lahiri’s best performance, one spot improvement from his Tied third at CIMB Classic 2016 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Lahiri started modestly with a two-over-par 74 on day one. On the second day, he managed to make it to the weekend rounds for the first time in four weeks after a fighting two-under-par 70. Slowly and steadily, Lahiri further consolidated his position on the leaderboard with a gutsy three-under-par 69. The bogey free 65 was the big final push which lifted him to finish three behind winner Jason Dufner (-13) with a four-day total of 10 under par 278.

Lahiri, ranked 90th in the world last week, has jumped up to 65th in Official World Golf Rankings.

For Indian golf followers and Lahiri’ fans, who wanted to see him tee up at the US Open 2017, this scintillating performance may have come a week too late.

The world’s Top 60 ranked golfers by the cut-off date of 12th June will be exempted to play the 117thedition of US Open golf championship at Erin Hills in Wisconsin, USA.

With Lahiri pulling out of the Sectional Qualifier for US Open on June 5, and deciding to take a week off from PGA Tour as well, his chances of making it to his first Major in 2017 look bleak.

Since July 2014, Anirban Lahiri had played 10 Majors on-the-trot with a career-best Tied 5th finish at 2015 PGA Championship to his credit. Joint fifth finish at the PGA Championship remains the best performance by an Indian at golf Major. But, in 2017, Lahiri may have to wait a little for his first Major or World Golf Championship.