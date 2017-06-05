Catalan football club Girona made history when it was promoted from the Spanish second division (Liga 123) to the La Liga for the first time in the club’s history.

Girona on Sunday night drew 0-0 at home against Zaragoza to assure they finish in second place in the league, behind Levante, who assured their promotion to the top-flight a month ago, reports Xinhua news agency.

The triumph for the Catalan side comes after two seasons in which the club has been close to promotion, only to miss out in the last game of the campaign, while last season they also lost the play-off final against Osasuna.

The club that plays in the 9,000 capacity Montalivi Stadium and coached by Pablo Machin, will now face sides such as Real Madrid and FC Barcelona, with the derby against Barcelona likely to be the biggest game in the club’s history.