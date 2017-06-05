One cannot outsmart Virender Sehwag, especially on social media as the former Indian cricketer got the better of Australian bowler Shane Warne and counterpart Sourav Ganguly after snapping pictures while they were taking a breather from their commentary duties during the classic India-Pakistan encounter at Edgbaston.

The 38-year-old former Kings XI Punjab mentor who recently became the latest entrant for the post of Team India’s head coach posted another humorous Sehwag special tweet: “The future is shaped by one’s dreams. These legends still don’t waste time in following their dreams. Sone ka Maza.”

The Nawab of Nazafgarh, who is now entertaining his fans on social media, took a step further on Monday by trolling 2 of the greatest players of the early 2000s era, Ganguly, perhaps the finest Indian left-handed batsmen and Shane Warne, the top spinner from Australia who needs no introduction.

The future is shaped by one’s dreams. These legends still don’t waste time in following their dreams. Sone ka Maza@SGanguly99 @ShaneWarne pic.twitter.com/2zgZEC4KWa — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 5, 2017

The commentary trio recently played together in November 2015 during the Cricket All-Stars tournament that was held in the United States.